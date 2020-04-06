Eastern Cape health department slams fake Covid-19 kit video

This is how the test is conducted step by step.

Nasal swab:

The patient is placed in a seating position on a chair, the health practitioner tilts the head backwards with the left hand and hold it backwards with the patient’s chin upward to have a good view of the nose and throat.

Then a nasal swab is inserted from nostrils down till you reach the back of the nose. The practitioner then takes a swab to get the specimen and pull back the swab slowly with safety.

The specimen is then placed in its jar. All along the practitioner is wearing protective clothing: gown, mask, gloves, goggles.

Throat swab:

The patient is in the same head position as with the nasal swab. The patient opens his or her mouth, the health practitioner then uses a tongue depressor, take the swab from tonsils and back of the throat in a figure of 8 style and put the specimen in the jar.

It is painless and quick. People should heed government’s call and get tested in order to be treated should the need arise.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Kupelo said, people should at all times practise good personal hygiene by washing their hands with soap regularly for 20 seconds or use hand sanitisers.

People should also keep at least a two metres physical distance and stay at home and be safe.

“That is how we will beat this pandemic,” Kupelo concluded.