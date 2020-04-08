BREAKING | Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave for lockdown lunch

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpaid.

This follows the revelation on social media that she had recently visited the home of a former deputy minister who hosted a lunch, contrary to the lockdown regulations.

After summoning her to a meeting on Tuesday, Ramaphosa’s office said: “The president accepted the minister’s apology for the violation but was unmoved by mitigating factors she tendered.”