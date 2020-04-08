BREAKING | Ndabeni-Abrahams placed on special leave for lockdown lunch

President Cyril Ramaphosa with communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams after her appointment in November 2018.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed minister of communications and digital technologies Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams on special leave for two months – one month of which will be unpaid.
This follows the revelation on social media that she had recently visited the home of a former deputy minister who hosted a lunch, contrary to the lockdown regulations.
After summoning her to a meeting on Tuesday, Ramaphosa’s office said: “The president accepted the minister’s apology for the violation but was unmoved by mitigating factors she tendered.”
He also directed her to deliver a public apology to the nation.
“The nation-wide lockdown calls for absolute compliance on the part of all South Africans. Members of the national executive carry a special responsibility in setting an example to South Africans, who are having to make great sacrifices.
“None of us – not least a member of the national executive – should undermine our national effort to save lives in this very serious situation. I am satisfied that minister Ndabeni-Abrahams appreciates the seriousness of what she has done and that no-one is above the law,” said Ramaphosa.
TimesLIVE