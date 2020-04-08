Covid-19 cases up to 1,845 with 5 new deaths, Eastern Cape now at 45

South Africa’s total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is now 1,845, an increase of 96 from the previously reported cases, according to a statement issued by health minister Zweli Mkhize on Wednesday night.

Five new deaths were reported, bring the country’s total death toll from the coronavirus to 18.

The Eastern Cape’s number of total confirmed cases jumped up to 45, from the 32 previously reported.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG: 782

WESTERN CAPE: 495

KWAZULU-NATAL 354

FREE STATE: 88

EASTERN CAPE: 45

LIMPOPO: 21

MPUMALANGA: 21

NORTH WEST: 15

NORTHERN CAPE: 13

UNALLOCATED: 11

Mkhize said that 63,776 tests have been conducted to date.

