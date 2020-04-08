Mobile Covid-19 testing van will be in Port Alfred on Thursday April 9

Message to come out of the Ndlambe Covid-19 JOC meeting: Dr Mark Downey of Port Alfred Hospital said a Mobile Covid-19 testing van will be in Port Alfred tomorrow (April 9).

It was agreed that the van would be at Nomzamo High School at around 9am. People in the area will be screened, and those who show possible Covid-19 symptoms will be sent to the Mobile Testing Unit.

The van was in Makhanda (Grahamstown) yesterday, and scheduled for Port Alfred tomorrow.

In the interim, it was confirmed that door to door screening is taking place throughout Ndlambe. Anyone requiring further testing is being tested at Port Alfred Hospital.