DA to broadcast live Q&A with Covid-19 survivor

Tomorrow, Thursday April 9 2020, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Leader, John Steenhuisen MP and DA Chief Whip, Natasha Mazzone MP will host coronavirus survivor Megan, who will be providing a first-hand and personal account of her experience with the virus and any tips and information for South Africans during the lockdown.

Megan was one of the first 50 individuals to be confirmed positive in South Africa. She will share her experience and take questions live from the public on the DA’s Coronavirus info channel “Corona Cast”.

Broadcast details:

Date: April 9 2020

Time: 2pm

Platform: DA Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/DemocraticAlliance)

The channel broadcasts every Tuesday and Friday at 2pm.