Gauteng premier David Makhura’s office said on Wednesday that numerous arrests had been made after South African Breweries (SAB) trucks were found leaving depots with alcohol worth millions.

This was in contravention of lockdown regulations restricting not only the sale but also the movement of alcohol during the 21 days.

Makhura’s office said in the first incident‚ two trucks laden with beer were caught leaving a depot in Chamdor‚ on the West Rand.

“The trucks were each carrying stock to the value of R28m‚” said the Gauteng provincial government in a tweet on Wednesday.

#COVID19 | The two @SABreweries ABInBev trucks which have been impounded in the West Rand carrying stock to the value of R28 million. pic.twitter.com/1sWzyMz3Lk — GautengGov (@GautengProvince) April 8, 2020

A similar bust was carried out at Waltloo‚ Pretoria.

In that incident‚ 38 people were arrested. Among them were six SAB employees‚ including three truck drivers‚ a manager and two forklift operators. Officials found that they had played a part in transporting three trucks loaded with cases of beer.

“The arrests were made during a law enforcement operation this morning in Silverton‚” said Makhura’s office.

TimesLIVE was still trying to obtain comment from the SAB.

The company has in the past few days thrown its weight behind the nationwide lockdown‚ reminding people to stay away from alcohol during this time.

The company has been creating 70% alcohol-based sanitisers‚ which they deliver to hospitals.

💥 Day 5

Did you know @SABreweries has Now switched to making 70% Alcohol based Hand Sanitizers …and delivering them to Local Clinics 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Ky8ML2nnJI — STAY AT HOME RSA 🇿🇦 (@stolencarRSA) March 31, 2020

By: Naledi Shange -TimesLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.