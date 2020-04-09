WATCH | Danie Gerber’s daughter talks about their struggle with Covid-19

Elanie Gerber, daughter of South African rugby legend Danie Gerber, has shared a video talking about being infected with Covid-19. Both Elanie and her father were diagnosed with the viral disease in late March.

In the video, which is recorded in Afrikaans and has been widely shared on social media, Gerber said she had no sense of taste or smell, her head and body were sore, and both her and her father were very tired, but remained positive.

She said her father couldn’t wait to get better and have a fish braai.

“We will beat this,” Gerber said, stressing that they were determined to recover.

She said that her mother had recently been retested, as she had begun displaying symptoms after previously testing negative, and they were waiting for her results, but were hoping it was just a chest infection and that they believed God had her in his hands.