WC transport MEC addresses influx of taxis to Eastern Cape

It is understood that some passengers have also been issued with fake death certificates. As per lockdown regulations, people with proof of a relative’s death are allowed to travel between provinces.

Madikizela said the situation was “alarming” but taxis that had the “right permits” were allowed to transport passengers to funerals.

The issue was whether these permits were authentic.

The MEC said he had asked officials in his department to investigate allegations of fake permits, as he had been made aware such documents had been fraudulently issued.

