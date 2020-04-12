SA Covid-19 cases surge 145 to 2,173 — Eastern Cape now at 88

Zweli Mkhize on Saturday night revealed that SA’s confirmed Covid-19 cases had shot up by 145 to 2,173. The Eastern Cape was up to 88, from 69 on Friday.
This after correctional services minister Ronald Lamola, together with Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and health MEC Sindiswa Gomba, told DispatchLIVE that the East London Correctional Centre had 26 confirmed cases — 23 officials and three female inmates.
- GAUTENG 865
- WESTERN CAPE 587
- KWAZULU — NATAL 443
- FREE STATE 96
- EASTERN CAPE 88
- LIMPOPO 23
- MPUMALANGA 21
- NORTH WEST 19
- NORTHERN CAPE 16
- UNALLOCATED 15
DispatchLIVE