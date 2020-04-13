Kowie Striders run virtual relay in honour of annual Two Oceans Ultra Race

This past Saturday the Kowie Striders ran a virtual relay in honour of what would have been the annual Two Oceans Ultra Race and as a reminder that we can all stay active during this time.

The clubs participants were split into two teams, the Striders Virus Escapees and the Kowie Lockdown Loonies.

Teams went head to head with designated times and ran the Two Oceans relays in their gardens with team members doing on average between 2 and 6 km each.

The team that reached the total km mark first won. That was the Escapees.

Sarah Cohen – Kowie Striders

