Free e-learning SIM cards for Eastern Cape matrics

DispatchLIVE can exclusively reveal that the provincial education department has partnered with MTN on the initiative, which is aimed at keeping this year’s matrics up to date with their work despite the national coronavirus lockdown.

With only 36 days to go to the June matric exams, the department has not lost sight of its goal to improve on the 2019 matric pass rate of 76.5%.

Confirming the initiative on Monday, provincial education spokesperson Loyiso Pulumani told DispatchLIVE that virtual classes for Grade 12s began earlier this month. Lessons have been broadcast on community radio stations and the SABC.

Pupils have been instructed to live-stream lessons by downloading a free, open-source cross-platform multimedia player, VLC, to their smartphones.