Restricting drinking and smoking after lockdown will save many lives: experts

“I think we have also discovered that large sections of our population are dependent on alcohol and we should implement these broad public health measures to create a context in which heavy drinking is discouraged.”

Parry said less drinking has been evident in the reduction of trauma cases in some of the major trauma units in the country. Groote Schuur Hospital is one of the health centres that has experienced a huge drop in alcohol-related trauma cases during the lockdown.

Prof Andrew Nicol, head of trauma at that Cape Town hospital, recently said that since the lockdown, trauma cases had dropped by two-thirds.

He attributed this to less drinking and fewer road accidents.

Nicol said before the lockdown the hospital used to see about 1,100 patients a month, with 60% of cases due to interpersonal violence and 30% from road traffic injuries. Weekend cases had dropped from 150 to about 37.

Parry said immediately after lockdown, measures to reduce the trauma burden and prevention of community transmission of Covid-19 needed to be maintained.