Premier Mabuyane monitors lockdown regulations compliance at Komani

According to Captain Khaya Tonjeni, Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, has arrived at Komani (Queenstown) as part of monitoring Covid 19 Operations where the Premier of Eastern Cape Mr Oscar Mabuyane is also expected to visit.

Members of SAPS, Provincial Traffic, and local municipal officials are already on the N6, R67, R61, R57, and R392 to monitor traffic flow and compliance to National Disaster Act and lockdown regulations. The members have personal protective gear and operation ready.

Issued by SAPS