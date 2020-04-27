SA confirmed cases jump by 247 to 4,793 with 53 new cases reported in the Eastern Cape

There were also three more deaths attributed to the coronavirus disease.

Eastern Cape cases had increased from 535 to 588, an increase of 53 infections.

The country has now conducted 178,470 tests, with 9,827 performed in the last 24 hours.

The three deaths were a 79-year-old man from the Western Cape, a 58-year-old man from the Western Cape and a 54-year-old man from KZN.

The provincial case breakdown is as follows: