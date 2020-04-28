Eastern Cape at 616 while SA has almost 5,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases

By
TimesLIVE
-
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize Image: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

SA now has 4,996 cases of Covid-19, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday.

The Eastern Cape now has 616 comfirmed cases.

Speaking at a briefing, Mkhize said that there were also three deaths, taking the national total to 93. All three deaths were in the Western Cape.

Mkhize said 185,497 tests have been conducted at this stage.

The provincial case breakdown is as follows:

  • 1 870 – Western Cape: 38 deaths
  • 1 377 – Gauteng: 8 deaths
  • 919 – KwaZulu-Natal: 30 deaths
  • 616 – Eastern Cape: 10 deaths
  • 113 – Free State: 5 deaths
  • 31 – Limpopo: 2 deaths
  • 29 – North West
  • 24 – Mpumalanga
  • 17 – Northern Cape

By Matthew Savides

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply