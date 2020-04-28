Free State doctor dead from Covid-19, 135 health workers infected

“Earlier, it was obviously people who have been travelling abroad, but of course of late we are dealing with internal transmission, which makes it difficult [to find] where the source of infection is.”

Mkhize said the doctor who died from the virus was from the Free State and had been retired. He was doing some work within the sector.

“He had travelled abroad, contracted Covid-19 and came back. Then he passed in the early days of the outbreak in the Free State,” said Mkhize.

The minister said it was sad to loose a health worker at a time when health skills were needed more than ever.

Details of where the other 134 health workers were from and what they did would be released at a later stage, said Mkhize.