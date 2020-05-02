Mpekweni, Fish River used as quarantine sites after WC taxi influx

Tensions over people coming into the Eastern Cape from the Western Cape came to a head at the Mpekweni Beach Resort near Port Alfred this week when police had to be called to reprimand an “unruly” group placed in quarantine at the popular holiday destination.

The movement of people from the Western Cape, current epicentre of the coronavirus in SA, has raised fears among Eastern Cape residents since the lockdown began on March 26.

On Wednesday, 48 travellers in eight taxis were caught at a roadblock in Elliotdale, where they refused to be screened.

The Eastern Cape government then decided to place them in quarantine at Mpekweni, a provincial quarantine site.

Another group of 64 people was quarantined at Fish River, which has also been identified as a quarantine site.

According to an employee at Mpekweni, it was not long after the group’s arrival that chaos erupted.