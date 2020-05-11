SA’s Covid-19 death toll climbs past 200, as North West records first death

The death toll from Covid-19 in SA has climbed past the 200 mark, with 12 new deaths announced on Monday.

There were also 637 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country, with more than half of the new cases coming from the Western Cape. There are now a total of 10,652 cases across SA and 206 total deaths.

The North West province on Monday recorded its first coronavirus-related fatality.

Eight of the new fatalities recorded were from the Western Cape. Two were from the Eastern Cape, while KwaZulu-Natal also recorded a single fatality.

This means that the Western Cape now has more than 100 deaths, and the Eastern Cape has replaced Gauteng as the province with the third highest number of deaths. KZN has the second highest death toll.