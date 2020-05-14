Update on Covid-19 (14th May 2020)

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 12 739
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 14 May 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|1569
|12,3
|Free State
|145
|1,1
|Gauteng
|2135
|16,8
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1444
|11,3
|Limpopo
|55
|0,4
|Mpumalanga
|67
|0,5
|North West
|58
|0,5
|Northern Cape
|31
|0,2
|Western Cape
|7235
|56,8
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|12 739
|100,0
Testing Data
403 018 tests have been conducted with 16 666 done in the last 24 hour cycle
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report a further 19 COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 238.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceasedRecoveries: 5676.
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|31
|643
|Free State
|6
|108
|Gauteng
|24
|1547
|KwaZulu Natal
|44
|689
|Limpopo
|3
|35
|Mpumalanga
|0
|34
|North West
|1
|28
|Northern Cape
|0
|19
|Western Cape
|129
|2573
|Total
|238
|5676
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health