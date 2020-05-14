Thursday, May 14, 2020

Update on Covid-19 (14th May 2020)

By
Mauneen Charter
-

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 12 739

Case Data

Province Total cases for 14 May 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 1569 12,3
Free State 145 1,1
Gauteng 2135 16,8
KwaZulu-Natal 1444 11,3
Limpopo 55 0,4
Mpumalanga 67 0,5
North West 58 0,5
Northern Cape 31 0,2
Western Cape 7235 56,8
Unknown 0 0,0
Total 12 739 100,0

 

Testing Data
403 018 tests have been conducted with 16 666 done in the last 24 hour cycle

Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report a further 19 COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 238.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceasedRecoveries: 5676.

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 31 643
Free State 6 108
Gauteng 24 1547
KwaZulu Natal 44 689
Limpopo 3 35
Mpumalanga 0 34
North West 1 28
Northern Cape 0 19
Western Cape 129 2573
Total 238 5676

 

Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

