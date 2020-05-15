Eastern Cape has made ‘fantastic progress’ in plan to fight Covid-19, Cyril Ramaphosa says

This prompted Mkhize to send a senior director to lead the tracing, screening and testing teams in the city.

That intervention seemed to have worked. Mkhize visited Port Elizabeth again on Thursday, this time with President Cyril Ramaphosa. During the visit, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane took them through a presentation on measures the province was implementing to address the outbreak, which has infected 1,534 and killed 24 there.

“This province is now on the right track … [when I came here in April] the team was not quite coherent. But this time around, president, I’m happy,” Mkhize said.

“You are making fantastic progress,” Ramaphosa said to Mabuyane

“I’m really impressed with the strategy you have put in place. The Eastern Cape is live and awake. I particularly like the institutional framework [that you have your] own provincial coronavirus command council [which is] much broader than we have at national level.”