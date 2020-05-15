The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) says it has received more than 3.5-million applications for the Covid-19 social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

Sassa said it had started taking applications on Monday.

“As of Thursday‚ 3‚585‚040 applications were received. Of this‚ the largest number of applications were made using the USSD SMS line (3‚294‚949) and 204‚434 on the website‚” Sassa said in a statement.

The agency said the applications were being assessed and verified.

“Those eligible will be notified and will start to receive their first payment of the six-month special Covid-19 SRD grant of R350 by May 15‚” said Sassa.

“The department wishes to stress that the first payment was meant for testing. When the payment system is finalised‚ regular payments will be made.”

Sassa urged applicants to wait to be contacted by Sassa‚ and stressed they should not visit its offices to inquire about their applications.

“The special Covid-19 SRD grant is intended to mitigate the undue hardships faced by individuals and families through this difficult time. We are pleased with the intake so far and we urge all eligible individuals to apply on time‚” said social development minister Lindiwe Zulu.

By: Nomahlubi Jordaan

Source: TMG Digital.