‘A government drunk on power’: Zille on Disaster Management Act provisions

Though the act was a level below a state of emergency, Zille suggested it contained loopholes which essentially stripped the president of his power and handed it to the Cogta minister.

For now, she said, power lay with Dlamini-Zuma on how long the lockdown would continue, adding that according to the law President Cyril Ramaphosa was simply a “frontman” for it all.

“The person who the law delegates the power to is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,” she said. This enabled her to also “delegate the power to make all kinds of irrational regulations”.

Zille wondered where the DA had been when the law was passed and why the party did not call for it to be reviewed.

She said scores of irrational rules were made under Dlamini-Zuma’s watch, turning everyday South Africans into criminals.