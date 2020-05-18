Pictures showing town during lockdown

Sunday afternoon, walking along the riverbank and looking under the iconic Nico Malan Bridge, it is strange, often eirie, when out and about these days.

Normally, on what could possibly be the last warm autumnal weekend before the winter sets in, one would expect to see families picnicking along the banks while boaters wave at them from the vessels on their way further down the Kowie River.

But, because of the national lockdown regulations it was silent, with only the occasional splash as a fish popped its head above the surface of the water. At least the wildlife has as an opportunity to re-exert some hold on areas were they flourished before the humans arrived.

Let us have some of your photographs to describe how life has changed from your perspective.

