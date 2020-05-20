COVID-19 UPDATE AS AT 20.5.2020

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 18 003.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 20 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 2215 12,3 Free State 180 1,0 Gauteng 2400 13,3 KwaZulu-Natal 1650 9,2 Limpopo 93 0,5 Mpumalanga 93 0,5 North West 72 0,4 Northern Cape 38 0,2 Western Cape 11262 62,6 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 18003 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 506 861 tests have been conducted with 18 252 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 245 632 48% 9 822 54% Public 261 229 52% 8 430 46% Grand Total 506 861 18 252

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report a further 27 COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 339

Sadly we have recorded the first neonatal mortality related to COVID-19- this was a 2 day old baby that was born prematurely and therefore had lung difficulties which required ventila- tion support immediately after birth.

The mother had tested positive for COVID-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 as well. It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity.

We extend a special word of comfort to the mother of this child and salute the neonatolo- gists, nurses and all allied and technical personnel who had the difficult task of caring for the neonate to the end.

We are also devastated to have registered the death of a health care worker in the Western Cape. When COVID-19 claims the lives of the very people who are the bedrock of the na- tional response, we feel the loss in so many ways.

I want to send a special tribute to the health care workers who continue to serve with honour and compassion, despite the real risks they face in the frontline. My heart goes out to the family, colleagues and loved ones of this compatriot: we salute her for the contribution she has made to the fight against COVID-19.

We wish to express our condolences to all the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.

Provincial Breakdown:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 45 1036 Free State 6 118 Gauteng 27 1694 KwaZulu Natal 46 842 Limpopo 3 42 Mpumalanga 0 58 North West 1 28 Northern Cape 1 27 Western Cape 210 5105 Total 339 8950

Gender and Age Distribution of Deaths:

Distribution of Deaths by Age:

The total number of recoveries to date is 8950.

Age Deaths Percentage (%) 0-9 1 0,3 10-19 0 20-29 1 0,3 30-39 18 5,3 40-49 44 13 50-59 74 21,8 60-69 91 26,8 70-79 70 20,7 80-89 32 9,4 90-99 8 2,4 Total 339 100

Distribution of Deaths by Gender:

Male (%) Female (%) Total 184 (54,3%) 155 (45,7%) 334

