SA’s latest Covid-19 infections, deaths and recoveries in context

As of May 20, South Africa’s coronavirus tally is 17,200 cases, of which 7,960 have recovered and 312 have died.

That makes South Africa’s recovery rate 96.2% compared to 3.77% deaths in closed cases. There are 8,928 active cases, of which 119 are in a serious or critical condition. The remaining 8,809 are in a mild condition, meaning they are more likely to join the ranks of the recovered.

South Africa’s death rate from this virus is 5 people per million.

Compare these to the global figures of 4,989,546 total cases, of which 324,974 have died and 1,961,062 have recovered. Of closed cases the global recovery rate is 86% compared to 14% deaths. Of active cases, 2,658,076 (98%) are in a mild condition and 45,434 (2%) are in a serious or critical condition.

All this information is available from https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/

