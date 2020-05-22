Driving schools, licence and vehicle testing stations to reopen on June 1

Mbalula announced at a media briefing on Friday that he had issued directions in terms of the Disaster Management Act regarding the commencement of services and extension for the validity period of learner’s licences, driving licence cards, licence disks, professional driving permits and registration of motor vehicles.

“The purpose of the directions is to provide for ​improved access, hygiene and disinfection control on all premises of driving licence testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and driving schools; ​the validity period of licences; and ​the resumption of services at driving licence testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and driving schools,” Mbalula said.

The directions, Mbalula said, were applicable to all holders of learner’s licences, driving licences, temporary driving licences, motor vehicle licence discs, temporary permits, roadworthy certificates and professional driving permits issued in terms of the act; and all driving licence testing centres, registering authorities, vehicle testing stations and driving schools.

All facilities should, before the commencement of services on June 1, be cleaned and disinfected. Everyone entering a facility must wear a mask, he said.