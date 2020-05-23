COVID-19 STATISTICS AND UPDATE AS AT 23.5.2020

Case Data

Province Total cases for 22 May 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 2569 12 Free State 196 1 Gauteng 2633 12 KwaZulu-Natal 1777 8 Limpopo 124 1 Mpumalanga 97 0 North West 81 0 Northern Cape 40 0 Western Cape 13826 65 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 21343 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 564 370 tests have been conducted with 21 338 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 276 537 49% 10 429 49% Public 287 833 51% 10 909 51% Grand Total 564 370 21 338

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report a further 10 COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 407.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.

The total number of recoveries to date is 10 104.

Provincial Breakdown: