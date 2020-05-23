COVID-19 STATISTICS AND UPDATE AS AT 23.5.2020

COVID-19 UPDATE as at 23.5.2020
As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 21 343.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 22 May 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|2569
|12
|Free State
|196
|1
|Gauteng
|2633
|12
|KwaZulu-Natal
|1777
|8
|Limpopo
|124
|1
|Mpumalanga
|97
|0
|North West
|81
|0
|Northern Cape
|40
|0
|Western Cape
|13826
|65
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|21343
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 564 370 tests have been conducted with 21 338 done in the last 24 hour cycle.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|276 537
|49%
|10 429
|49%
|Public
|287 833
|51%
|10 909
|51%
|Grand Total
|564 370
|21 338
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report a further 10 COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 407.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who cared for the deceased.
The total number of recoveries to date is 10 104.
Provincial Breakdown:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|58
|1036
|Free State
|6
|121
|Gauteng
|29
|1776
|KwaZulu Natal
|48
|880
|Limpopo
|3
|51
|Mpumalanga
|0
|58
|North West
|1
|29
|Northern Cape
|1
|27
|Western Cape
|261
|6126
|Total
|407
|10104
Source: National Institute for Communicable Diseases