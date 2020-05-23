OPINION: It’s time for the ANC to take Tito Mboweni seriously

Everything is going wrong all at once for finance minister Tito Mboweni, who just months ago pledged to wean state-owned enterprises (SOEs) off government financial support.

Just this week, three of them — Airports Company SA (Acsa), the Land Bank, and arms manufacturer Denel — came out with statements saying their cash flows were getting wiped out by the nationwide lockdown.

If companies like Acsa and the Land Bank, which for years have been held up as examples of well-run, financially stable state companies, are holding up begging bowls, one gets an idea of how bad things must be for the normal trouble children: the SABC, Denel, PetroSA and the SA Post Office.

Instead of throwing good money after bad, which it doesn’t have, South Africa’s rolling economic destruction should be the catalyst for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to acknowledge that it is hopeless at running businesses and step up the process of getting private partners to take charge of the strategic direction of some of these companies.

The Land Bank, the specialist lender to emerging and commercial farmers, is seeking a R22bn cash injection after skipping payments on some of its debt in April, triggering a cross-loan default on bonds worth R50bn and a frantic scramble to private lenders for more loans or requests to roll over maturing debt.

Creditors rightly refused to saddle the bank with more debt or extend the date on maturing loans but came to an arrangement under which the company will not be paying interest or capital payments for a few months while it looks for cash elsewhere to fix its lopsided balance sheet.