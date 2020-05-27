The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has asked recipients who have not received their R350 Covid-19 relief grant payment for May to wait a little longer.

This comes after frustrated recipients questioned the agency on why it issued a payment schedule for its other grants in June‚ instead of first addressing the burning issue of payments for this month.

The R350 social relief grant is meant for unemployed citizens and qualifying foreign citizens during the lockdown.

Sassa how can you talk about next month while we haven't recieved our 350s? — Gubazi♤🕴 (@Nja_jobeh67) May 26, 2020

Since i ddnt get the R350 for May does dis mean i wil get the back pay for may,cos its ur fault,not mine i did everything in time last month bt til now dololo R350 — Vuyisa (@Vuyisa76379195) May 26, 2020

Addressing the issue‚ Sassa told those who have not received payments that they may have to wait a little longer.

The agency apologised for the delays‚ saying that not all payments went through the same day‚ but they will go through at some point this month.

“Payments were made from May 15‚ meaning not all payments will go through today but certainly this month.

“If you have gone through the application process‚ please wait for a response from Sassa. It takes a bit of time but you will be contacted. We will revert back to you whether your application is successful or not.”

On Monday‚ Sassa apologised after only 10 people were paid the R350 relief grant.

In a statement‚ Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said Sassa CEO Totsie Memela extended an “unreserved apology to those inconvenienced by the slower than expected process”.

Letsatsi said that the 10 people were used “to test the efficacy of the payment mechanism”.

“These delays proved to be worth it‚ given the number of applicants that could be excluded during the process as they are either in receipt of social grants or UIF‚ two factors which expressly disqualify applicants from receiving this grant‚” he said.

By: Unathi Nkanjeni

Source: ARENA Holdings.