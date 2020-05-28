Oil spill teams on standby as Chinese tanker runs into trouble on Wild Coast

Emergency rescue and oil spill response teams are on standby after a crippled Chinese crude oil tanker narrowly missed being wrecked on the Wild Coast because of engine problems.

The 333m-long supertanker Yuan Hua Hu ran into trouble near Port St Johns on the Eastern Cape coastline earlier this week while sailing from Singapore to Angola.

The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) said on Thursday there was no immediate risk to the safety of the crew, the ship or marine environment as a standby salvage tug from Durban now had the oil tanker under “static tow”.

Samsa deputy chief operations officer Capt Vernon Keller said this meant that the tanker had its front anchor line deployed to the sea bed while its stern was secured by cable to the African Marine Solutions (Amsol) salvage vessel Siyanda. This was to help ensure that that it was not blown ashore or swung around by swells or wind along a stretch of coastline notorious for rough weather and numerous shipping accidents and drownings over the centuries.

Keller said that though the Siyanda had the tanker secured for now, a much larger rescue tug, the Pacific Dolphin, had been deployed from Cape Town and was due to arrive at the scene early on Saturday.