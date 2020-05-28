SMMEs derail delivery of PPE to Eastern Cape schools

SMMEs in parts of the OR Tambo district have vowed to stop “outside” companies from delivering personal protective equipment (PPEs), hand sanitisers and water tanks to 600 schools in the region until their own services are used.

A truck delivering PPE and sanitisers for schools in the Ingquza Hill municipal area was chased away from Lusikisiki on Wednesday.

Ingquza Hill Business Chamber public relations officer Mlamli Galela said the actions of business owners was not meant to start a war with the government.

All they wanted was to be allocated some of the work as local businesses.

“We met with the district director of the OR Tambo Coastal [district of education] on Tuesday where we voiced our complaints,” he said.

“We found out that companies from Johannesburg and East London have been appointed to deliver sanitisers and PPE.

“Why not us? Supplying sanitiser is not a specialised job. All you do is buy these sanitisers and distribute them to the schools.”