Update on Covid-19 (27th May 2020) – Case data and provincial breakdown as at 27.5.2020

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 25 937.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 27 May 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|3047
|11,7
|Free State
|221
|0,9
|Gauteng
|3167
|12,2
|KwaZulu-Natal
|2186
|8,4
|Limpopo
|141
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|106
|0,4
|North West
|128
|0,5
|Northern Cape
|48
|0,2
|Western Cape
|16893
|65,1
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|25937
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 634 996 tests have been conducted to date with 29 005 tests recorded since the last report.
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 28 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 552
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
The recoveries to date are 13 451 which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|70
|1491
|Free State
|6
|123
|Gauteng
|31
|1955
|KwaZulu Natal
|49
|1180
|Limpopo
|3
|67
|Mpumalanga
|0
|62
|North West
|1
|39
|Northern Cape
|1
|30
|Western Cape
|391
|8504
|Total
|552
|13451
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total
|294 (53,3%)
|258 (46,7%)
|552
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths (%)
|Percentage
|0-9
|2
|0,4
|10-19
|1
|0,2
|20-29
|4
|0,7
|30-39
|32
|5,8
|40-49
|58
|10,5
|50-59
|138
|25
|60-69
|146
|26,4
|70-79
|106
|19,2
|80-89
|54
|9,8
|90-99
|11
|2
|552
|100
Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health
Source: sacoronavirus.co.za