Update on Covid-19 (27th May 2020) – Case data and provincial breakdown as at 27.5.2020

Mauneen Charter
Update on Covid-19 (27th May 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 25 937.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 27 May 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 3047 11,7
Free State 221 0,9
Gauteng 3167 12,2
KwaZulu-Natal 2186 8,4
Limpopo 141 0,5
Mpumalanga 106 0,4
North West 128 0,5
Northern Cape 48 0,2
Western Cape 16893 65,1
Unknown 0 0,0
Total 25937 100,0

 

Testing Data
A total of 634 996 tests have been conducted to date with 29 005 tests recorded since the last report.

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 28 more COVID-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 552

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

The recoveries to date are 13 451 which translates to a recovery rate of 52%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 70 1491
Free State 6 123
Gauteng 31 1955
KwaZulu Natal 49 1180
Limpopo 3 67
Mpumalanga 0 62
North West 1 39
Northern Cape 1 30
Western Cape 391 8504
Total 552 13451

 

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total
294 (53,3%) 258 (46,7%) 552

 

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths (%) Percentage
0-9 2 0,4
10-19 1 0,2
20-29 4 0,7
30-39 32 5,8
40-49 58 10,5
50-59 138 25
60-69 146 26,4
70-79 106 19,2
80-89 54 9,8
90-99 11 2
552 100


Dr Zwelini Mkhize
Minister of Health

 

Source: sacoronavirus.co.za

