This is why we banned cigarette sales: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells court

The overarching rationale behind temporarily banning the sale of tobacco products during level 4 of the lockdown was to protect human life and health and to reduce the potential strain on the health-care system.

Also, the ban would mean that a “sizeable number of South Africans” would quit smoking once the lockdown comes to an end – with the “poor and youth … particularly likely to quit”.

Co-operative governance & traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made these comments in an affidavit filed with the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

She was giving reasons for the decision taken by the government to temporarily ban the sale of cigarettes and tobacco products during level 4 of the lockdown, in an application brought by the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita). The association wants the court to set aside the government’s decision to temporarily ban the sale of tobacco products.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since announced that cigarettes will remain banned under level 3 of the lockdown, which starts on June 1.

“The constitution imposes positive duties on the state to protect, promote and fulfil the rights in the Bill of Rights, including the right to life and the right to have access to health-care services,” Dlamini-Zuma said.