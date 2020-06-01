“Sivulele singene (let us in). Sangena sangena (we are entering)‚” sang joyful South Africans as they made their way through entrances at liquor stores.

From Monday‚ licensed liquor outlets across the country opened their doors for the first time in two months to allow South Africans to stock up on their choice of alcoholic beverages.

Alcohol sales were banned under levels 4 and 5 of the lockdown to help slow the spread of Covid-19.

Under level 3 regulations‚ licensed outlets can sell alcohol only from Monday to Thursday between 9am and 5pm. Online deliveries are subject to the same days and times.

Many customers braved the cold to queue in long lines from as early as 6am to get their fix.

Here is a snapshot:

Eager customers couldn't wait to get their first sip of their favourite drink #Level3 #Alcohol pic.twitter.com/TOM32ETaUg — Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) June 1, 2020

South Africans and alcohol 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/XyT0tncpvU — Hunadi LadyP 😍😍 (@HunadiLadyp) June 1, 2020

If you ain't buyin me alcohol u got no business judging me 🙏❤️🤞#Liquorshops #LiquorShopsOpen pic.twitter.com/L10b8QhA19 — 🇿🇦Hala uNgube Ngcuka💯👌 (@Shawn_2k19) June 1, 2020

The first customer to buy alcohol, takes a few sips to celebrate his throat freedom. The thirst has been real for too long. pic.twitter.com/aRN2qeJuWB — King of Leon. (@MightiJamie) June 1, 2020

East London alcoholics at Ultra. pic.twitter.com/21cbG1t3pe — Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) June 1, 2020

Current situations this Monday morning as the country celebrates the opening of Liquor stores 😂🤣😂 #Liquorshops pic.twitter.com/ByfynQpd57 — Siya Tshaya (@MSIYADO) June 1, 2020

I was scared to take a video but the is longer than this #Liquorshops pic.twitter.com/aBIQDG20jS — khuthie (@Cutivity_k) June 1, 2020

One of the first customers to leave the Makro Liquor Store, Clearwater is stocked up. #alcohol #level3 pic.twitter.com/l8aLK8gtMw — Michel Bega (@MichelBega) June 1, 2020

By: Unathi Nkanjeni

Source: ARENA Holdings.