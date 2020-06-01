An additional 1‚674 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in SA in the last 24 hours.
In a statement on Monday afternoon‚ the health ministry said that there were now 34‚357 cases of the respiratory illness.
There were also an additional 22 deaths recorded in the last 24-hour cycle – all of them in the Western Cape.
This means that there are now 705 fatalities from Covid-19 in SA – of them‚ 525 have been recorded in the Western Cape.
The figures are based on a total of 725‚125 of which 23‚242 were conducted in the latest reporting cycle.
This is a developing story.
