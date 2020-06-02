Children ‘suffered’ under Covid-19 lockdown: Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu

The deputy minister said children have been spending more time online, which posed its own challenges.

“We experienced an increase in cyberbullying. It also said to us that there is a lot of policy and there’s a lot of education that needs to happen, in terms of parents understanding what kind of content their children are exposed to from the phones we buy them and the time that they spend [on devices],” she said.

“That’s what lockdown showed us: the time that our children spend in front of the television watching shows and content that are not child-friendly. And that as parents, we subscribe to a lot of the nice DStv channels, but actually we don’t understand the issue of parental control and the importance of why parental control needs to be in place.

“So we saw a lot of children being exposed to a lot of content that is not really child-friendly.”

Children were also “out in the streets”, said Bogopane-Zulu, because their houses were too small.

“When the adults were in the house, the children had to go outside and had to play outside – sometimes without warm clothes in the cold, without masks on their faces – even though we said it’s important that we have a mask,” she said.

Covid-19 has also been particularly brutal on children, with disabilities as caregivers could not get to their homes because of the lockdown.

“We also saw a lot of disabled children were left without caregivers.”