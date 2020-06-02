Two weeks of quarantine and still no lab results

Last week, health minister Zweli Mkhize announced that there was a testing backlog of 96,480 unprocessed specimens in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.

The Eastern Cape accounted for 22,802 of the backlog by May 25, meaning the number of confirmed cases is likely to rise as these specimens are processed.

At the time of writing on Sunday, the Eastern Cape had 3,759 confirmed cases, 82 deaths and 1,987 recoveries. This means 1,772 active cases.

The Cala family was quarantined after Thumeka Nodwezana, 50, tested positive after attending a relative’s funeral in April.

She told DispatchLIVE her sister and eight other family members, the youngest eight years old, were “locked up” in a B&B in Cala from May 16 to Saturday, when they were discharged, all without their results coming back.

“They were forced to go to a B&B called Sinako in town but they don’t know anything because they are not being told anything,” she said.

“The whole thing has been traumatic for them.”