Eastern Cape government owes suppliers R2.3 billion

This was revealed by finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko in a written parliamentary reply to DA MPL Bobby Stevenson, recently.

The R2.3bn that Bhisho owes comes as the provincial government has vowed to process and pay all valid invoices submitted by suppliers within 30 days.

In a statement on Thursday, Stevenson said: “This uncaring approach of paying timeously is crippling and destroying jobs. We need to get the money owed flowing into the economy as fast as possible.”

However, Mvoko said the provincial government was not always to blame for the late payments, saying some had submitted inactive bank details or submitted late.