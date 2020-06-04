Aarto delayed due to Covid-19

“The impact of the Covid-19 outbreak has severely compromised the capacity of the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), which is the entity responsible for the roll-out of Aarto, as well as other prerequisites determining the roll-out date and has resulted in a severe loss of revenue to support the preparatory activities,” said transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

“For this reason, RTIA is in no position at this stage to successfully conduct the national roll-out of Aarto. The situation will be reviewed in due course for further determination as to when the roll-out date will be promulgated,” he said.

South Africa records about 14,000 road deaths a year and Aarto has been described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as an act that “promotes responsible behaviour on our roads through the creation of a demerit system, which introduces meaningful consequences for reckless, negligent and inconsiderate conduct”.

How it works is that every licenced driver will be allocated 12 points, which will be lost when drivers violate road rules, along with being issued a fine. How many points are lost depends on the severity of the infringement.

The licences of drivers that exceed 12 points will be suspended for three months and licences that have been suspended more than three times will be cancelled. Offenders will have to start afresh and use the existing process of applying for a new driver’s licence.