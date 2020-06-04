LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (4 JUNE 2020)

Case Data

Province Total cases for 4 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 4936 12,1 Free State 322 0,8 Gauteng 4845 11,9 KwaZulu-Natal 2869 7,0 Limpopo 206 0,5 Mpumalanga 144 0,4 North West 364 0,9 Northern Cape 95 0,2 Western Cape 27 006 66,2 Unknown 5 0,0 Total 40 792 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 820 675 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 34 696 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 402 188 49% 13 886 50% Public 418 487 51% 20 810 50% Grand Total 820 675 34 696

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 56more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 in KwaZulu Natal, 1 in the Free State and 54 in the Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 848

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 21 311 translates to a recovery rate of 52,25%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 95 2460 Free State 9 128 Gauteng 33 2222 KwaZulu Natal 55 1260 Limpopo 3 146 Mpumalanga 0 86 North West 1 59 Northern Cape 1 33 Western Cape 651 14 915 Total 848 21 311

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total 450 (52,7%) 398 (47%) 848

Age Distribution Deaths: