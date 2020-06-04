LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (4 JUNE 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 40 792 with 3 267 new cases identified.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 4 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|4936
|12,1
|Free State
|322
|0,8
|Gauteng
|4845
|11,9
|KwaZulu-Natal
|2869
|7,0
|Limpopo
|206
|0,5
|Mpumalanga
|144
|0,4
|North West
|364
|0,9
|Northern Cape
|95
|0,2
|Western Cape
|27 006
|66,2
|Unknown
|5
|0,0
|Total
|40 792
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 820 675 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 34 696 tests have been conducted since the last report.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|402 188
|49%
|13 886
|50%
|Public
|418 487
|51%
|20 810
|50%
|Grand Total
|820 675
|34 696
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 56more COVID-19 related deaths: 1 in KwaZulu Natal, 1 in the Free State and 54 in the Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 848
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 21 311 translates to a recovery rate of 52,25%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|95
|2460
|Free State
|9
|128
|Gauteng
|33
|2222
|KwaZulu Natal
|55
|1260
|Limpopo
|3
|146
|Mpumalanga
|0
|86
|North West
|1
|59
|Northern Cape
|1
|33
|Western Cape
|651
|14 915
|Total
|848
|21 311
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total
|450 (52,7%)
|398 (47%)
|848
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|2
|0,2
|10-19
|3
|0,4
|20-29
|5
|0,6
|30-39
|44
|5,2
|40-49
|93
|11,0
|50-59
|219
|25,8
|60-69
|227
|26,8
|70-79
|161
|19,0
|80-89
|74
|8,7
|90-99
|20
|2,3
|848
|100
Source: NICD