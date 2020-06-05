ConCourt judge Johan Froneman retires after 26 years on the bench

The office of the chief justice said in a statement on Thursday that Froneman, 67, was born and raised in the Eastern Cape. After matriculating at Grey College in Bloemfontein, he obtained a BA degree from Stellenbosch University and later graduated with an LLB degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

He did pupillage at the Pretoria Bar and went on to commence practice as an advocate in Grahamstown in 1980. In 1990 he became senior counsel and in 1994 was elevated to the bench as a judge of the Eastern Cape division of the high court.

Two years later he was appointed as the deputy judge president of the labour and labour appeal courts — a position he held until 1999.

In October 2009, Froneman was appointed as a justice of the ConCourt.