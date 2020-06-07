95% of schools ready to reopen on Monday: Angie Motshekga

Motshekga was addressing the country on the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.

The reopening of schools for grade 7s and matrics was initially expected to resume on June 1 but was postponed for a week as many schools weren’t ready.

Motshekga said on Sunday it would have been premature and unsafe to open schools last week.

“We can now say with confidence that about 95% of our schools have been ably provided with the Covid-19 related imperatives. The sector, with the assistance of our partners, will strive to deal with the remaining 5% to ensure that the unfettered rights to health, safety and basic education for all SA children are protected,” she said.