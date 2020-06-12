Desperate Fort Hare students call on Blade Nzimande to fast-track funds

UFH spokesperson Tandi Mapukata said management had met with the interim SRC on Tuesday and a solution was agreed upon.

“Student leaders are fully aware that allowances are being paid out. Like all citizens, staff in the financial aid department were on lockdown until the end of May, when the country migrated to level 3. They are back in their offices now and are doing their best to catch up with the backlog. Where there are outstanding queries with NSFAS, those allowances cannot be paid out until NSFAS gives the go-ahead,” Mapukata said.

Mapukata said the Funza Lushaka student allowances faced the same backlog and payment of all student allowances were being “prioritised”.

Silimela said students had not received data or laptops, as promised by the university, to engage in virtual learning.

“We actually don’t know anything about learning. We spent most of the first few months of the year striking against financial and academic exclusion. As seniors we can try to make do but what about first-year students?” Silimela said.