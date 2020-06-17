COVID-19 STATISTICS IN RSA AS AT 16.6.2020

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 23 580 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 2810 new cases of #COVID19 . Regrettably, we report 57 more #COVID19 related deaths; 44 from the WC, 9 from the EC and 4 from KZN. We send our deepest condolences. pic.twitter.com/GuOttioweq

Source: NICD

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 76 334, the total number of deaths is 1625 and recoveries to date are 42 063. Also included is the MAC advisory pertaining to the clinical applications of the use of Dexamethasone.

