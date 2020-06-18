Covid-19 has left ‘R300bn hole’ in the country’s budget, Ramaphosa tells MPs

“What [type] of scientific advice would advise that a president of a country should address or answer questions in parliament sitting [at] his home next to a fireplace and allow children to go to school?” said Malema, in remarks that prompted a brief shouting match between EFF and ANC MPs.

Malema also said it was ill-advised of Ramaphosa to ease the lockdown while the number of Covid-19 infections were rising every day.

Ramaphosa told MPs that the national lockdown would see the budget tabled by Mboweni in February shrinking by R300bn as the taxman was now collecting less revenue than projected in February due to the effects of Covid-19.

Mboweni is scheduled to table an urgently revised budget in parliament next Wednesday.

“We’ve been advised by top scientists in our country and we’ve also benchmarked what we’re doing here against what is happening in other parts of the world,” said Ramaphosa.

“Many parts of the world did not do what we did. Our lockdown was hard, we’ll concede that. We went on to even restrict things that many other countries did not restrict – like alcohol, like cigarettes and the buying and selling of other items. But we knew that with time, we would not be able to keep the lockdown forever.”

On Wednesday night, Ramaphosa announced that various other sectors of the economy would soon return to business under level 3 to further stimulate economic activity.