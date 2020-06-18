LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (18 JUNE 2020)

Case Data

Province Total cases for 18 June 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 12 639 15,1 Free State 649 0,8 Gauteng 15 898 19,0 KwaZulu-Natal 4360 5,2 Limpopo 489 0,6 Mpumalanga 461 0,5 North West 1606 1,9 Northern Cape 214 0,3 Western Cape 47 522 56,6 Unknown 52 0,1 Total 83 890 100,0

Testing Data

A total of 1 228 098 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 27 362 tests have been conducted since the last report.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 597 394 49% 14 437 53% Public 630 704 51% 12 925 47% Grand Total 1 228 098 27 362

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 63 more COVID-19 related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 1 737 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The recoveries to date are 44 920- this translates to a recovery rate of 53,5%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 257 6331 Free State 9 235 Gauteng 87 3756 KwaZulu Natal 73 2133 Limpopo 4 229 Mpumalanga 1 156 North West 5 175 Northern Cape 1 81 Western Cape 1300 31 824 Total 1737 44 920

Gender Distribution Deaths:

Male (%) Female (%) Total -Unknown (2) 903 (52%) 832 (47,9%) 1737

Age Distribution Deaths:

Age Deaths Percentage 0-9 3 0,2 10-19 5 0,3 20-29 24 1,4 30-39 103 6,0 40-49 223 12,8 50-59 428 24,6 60-69 458 26,4 70-79 303 17,4 80-89 140 8,0 90-99 41 2,4 Unknown 9 0,5 1737 100

Source: NICD