LATEST CONFIRMED CASES OF COVID-19 IN SOUTH AFRICA (18 JUNE 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 83 890 with 3 487 new cases identified.
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 18 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|12 639
|15,1
|Free State
|649
|0,8
|Gauteng
|15 898
|19,0
|KwaZulu-Natal
|4360
|5,2
|Limpopo
|489
|0,6
|Mpumalanga
|461
|0,5
|North West
|1606
|1,9
|Northern Cape
|214
|0,3
|Western Cape
|47 522
|56,6
|Unknown
|52
|0,1
|Total
|83 890
|100,0
Testing Data
A total of 1 228 098 tests have been processed cumulatively of which 27 362 tests have been conducted since the last report.
|Sector
|Total tested
|New tested
|Private
|597 394
|49%
|14 437
|53%
|Public
|630 704
|51%
|12 925
|47%
|Grand Total
|1 228 098
|27 362
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 63 more COVID-19 related deaths: 57 from the Western Cape and 6 from the Eastern Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 1 737 with a mortality rate of 2,1%.
We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The recoveries to date are 44 920- this translates to a recovery rate of 53,5%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|257
|6331
|Free State
|9
|235
|Gauteng
|87
|3756
|KwaZulu Natal
|73
|2133
|Limpopo
|4
|229
|Mpumalanga
|1
|156
|North West
|5
|175
|Northern Cape
|1
|81
|Western Cape
|1300
|31 824
|Total
|1737
|44 920
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Total -Unknown (2)
|903 (52%)
|832 (47,9%)
|1737
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|3
|0,2
|10-19
|5
|0,3
|20-29
|24
|1,4
|30-39
|103
|6,0
|40-49
|223
|12,8
|50-59
|428
|24,6
|60-69
|458
|26,4
|70-79
|303
|17,4
|80-89
|140
|8,0
|90-99
|41
|2,4
|Unknown
|9
|0,5
|1737
|100
Source: NICD