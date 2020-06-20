How to swat auto subscriptions & why overseas orders are arriving so slowly

Wishing online purchase would arrive from overseas?

I’ve had quite a few complaints from people who have ordered goods from massive international online retailer Wish during lockdown, but haven’t received them.

Gillian Hemphill of Johannesburg placed several Wish orders in the past three months – totalling about R1,000 – but received none.

“I am most disappointed and disgusted with their service. They are all too quick to take the money out of one’s account,” she said.

I know Wish uses the postal service rather than courier services because many people have complained to me about being made to pay the Post Office’s “customs clearance fee” on each purchase.

Back in February, the Post Office warned that mail from China would be delayed as flights out of that country had been stopped by the coronavirus lockdown.

The latest news from the Post Office is that under lockdown level 3, they can receive and send parcels, but only to and from countries that allow items to go in and out “and to which we can find transport connections”.

Wish parcels are arriving, a spokesman said, “but space on the aircraft is limited and flights are not regular”.