These are the top 10 most popular used cars for under R50,000

Life in SA as we used to know it has changed dramatically under lockdown. So too have car buying patterns. For instance, searches for second-hand cars under R50,000 increased by almost 300% versus normal pre-lockdown levels during lockdown level 5.

And the specific vehicle bought reveals some very interesting trends. The statistics are based on an analysis of vehicles sold on AutoTrader from May 1 to June 7 2020.

The number one choice of car in the sub-R50 000 category is the iconic Volkswagen Citi Golf. A uniquely SA success story, the Citi made its first appearance on SA roads in 1984, six years after Golf 1 was introduced in this country.

Volkswagen South Africa launched the Citi as its affordable car to compete in the entry-level segment following the introduction of a bigger and more expensive Golf 2 — the “Jumbo” Golf, as it became affectionately known.

“South Africans fell in love with the affordable and cheerful Citi; over the next 25 years, Volkswagen sold over 370,000 of these cars. It is interesting to see that the love affair of South Africans with the Citi endures to this day,” comments George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO.

“The popularity of the Citi Golf is also testament to the power of the Volkswagen brand. It’s a brand that motorists buy with confidence, because they trust it,” he notes.

Back in November 2009, the price of the last Citi model — the limited-edition Citi Mk1 — was R113,500. Lockdown shoppers have been paying a fraction of that: R37,691 on average (for vehicles with an average registration year of 2004 and an average mileage of 192,180km).