Update on Covid-19 (19th June 2020)

As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 87 715
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 19 June 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|13506
|15,4
|Free State
|658
|0,8
|Gauteng
|17261
|19,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|4548
|5,2
|Limpopo
|503
|0,6
|Mpumalanga
|505
|0,6
|North West
|1758
|2,0
|Northern Cape
|218
|0,2
|Western Cape
|48706
|55,5
|Unknown
|52
|0,1
|Total
|87715
|100,0
Testing Data
1 260 434 tests have been completed in total of which 32 336 new tests are reported.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 94 COVID-19 related deaths- 27 from Gauteng, 7 from KwaZulu Natal, and 60 from Western Cape. This brings the total deaths to 1 831.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The mortality rate is 2,1%
The number of recoveries is 47 825, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,5%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|257
|6331
|Free State
|9
|235
|Gauteng
|114
|4001
|KwaZulu Natal
|80
|2527
|Limpopo
|4
|236
|Mpumalanga
|1
|156
|North West
|5
|175
|Northern Cape
|1
|97
|Western Cape
|1360
|34067
|Total
|1831
|47825
Age Distribution Deaths:
|Age
|Deaths
|Percentage
|0-9
|3
|0,2
|10-19
|5
|0,3
|20-29
|26
|1,4
|30-39
|109
|6,0
|40-49
|231
|12,6
|50-59
|446
|24,3
|60-69
|487
|26,6
|70-79
|320
|17,5
|80-89
|153
|8,3
|90-99
|42
|2,3
|Uknown
|9
|0,5
|1831
|100
Gender Distribution Deaths:
|Male (%)
|Female (%)
|Unknown
|Total
|951 (51,9%)
|878 (48%)
|2 (0,1)
|1831
