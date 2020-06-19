Sewage leak in Saltvlei an ongoing problem

Talk of the Town investigated the site of a sewage leak which has been a problem for more than a year. The pump station at the corner of Saltvlei and Sunning Dale is often the source of the spill and has been attended to by Ndlambe Municipality previously, sometimes with the use of a honeysucker vacuum tanker. But resident Dirk Swanepoel said sewage also rises from two manholes along the line in the same street. There was evidence today of raw sewage pooling around one manhole.

In an emailed response to resident Paul Parker on Monday, Ndlambe deputy director of infrastructure Sipho Babama said: “The municipality is in a process of rectifying the problem. We appreciate your concerns and will inform you once the problem is permanently resolved.”

